Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tracxn Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.63 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Tracxn Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.63 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 6:17 PM IST
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Sales decline 3.07% to Rs 20.49 crore

Net Loss of Tracxn Technologies reported to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.07% to Rs 20.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 9.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.59% to Rs 83.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 84.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales20.4921.14 -3 83.9784.47 -1 OPM %-19.91-3.83 --7.810.99 - PBDT-2.410.77 PL -0.396.74 PL PBT-2.480.73 PL -0.586.63 PL NP-2.63-7.58 65 -7.89-9.54 17

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

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