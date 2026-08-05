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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tracxn Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Tracxn Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
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Sales decline 0.57% to Rs 21.08 crore

Net loss of Tracxn Technologies reported to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.57% to Rs 21.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales21.0821.20 -1 OPM %-20.07-0.94 -PBDT-2.711.48 PL PBT-2.771.45 PL NP-3.011.12 PL

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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