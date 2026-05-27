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Trade-Wings consolidated net profit declines 12.68% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 6:09 PM IST
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Sales rise 7.88% to Rs 68.49 crore

Net profit of Trade-Wings declined 12.68% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.88% to Rs 68.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.11% to Rs 2.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.10% to Rs 262.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 249.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales68.4963.49 8 262.11249.40 5 OPM %2.604.60 --0.240.94 - PBDT2.824.28 -34 4.005.78 -31 PBT2.303.20 -28 1.733.62 -52 NP2.963.39 -13 2.393.80 -37

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:09 PM IST

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