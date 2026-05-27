Trade-Wings consolidated net profit declines 12.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.88% to Rs 68.49 crore

Net profit of Trade-Wings declined 12.68% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.88% to Rs 68.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.11% to Rs 2.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.10% to Rs 262.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 249.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.