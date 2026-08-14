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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trade-Wings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Trade-Wings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:20 AM IST
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Sales rise 0.43% to Rs 67.89 crore

Net loss of Trade-Wings reported to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.43% to Rs 67.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 67.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales67.8967.60 0 OPM %-3.00-1.29 -PBDT-0.250.70 PL PBT-0.880.16 PL NP-0.880.16 PL

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

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