Trade-Wings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.43% to Rs 67.89 croreNet loss of Trade-Wings reported to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.43% to Rs 67.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 67.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales67.8967.60 0 OPM %-3.00-1.29 -PBDT-0.250.70 PL PBT-0.880.16 PL NP-0.880.16 PL
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