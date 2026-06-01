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Tradewell Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:47 AM IST
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Sales rise 168.42% to Rs 0.51 crore

Net loss of Tradewell Holdings reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 168.42% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 81.09% to Rs 1.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.510.19 168 1.538.09 -81 OPM %-101.96-315.79 --112.42-22.37 - PBDT-0.290.21 PL 1.10-0.76 LP PBT-0.340.02 PL 0.88-0.96 LP NP-0.540.72 PL 1.27-0.38 LP

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:47 AM IST

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