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Trans India House Impex consolidated net profit rises 537.04% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 144.78% to Rs 25.58 crore

Net profit of Trans India House Impex rose 537.04% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 144.78% to Rs 25.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 89.22% to Rs 1.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 55.43% to Rs 66.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales25.5810.45 145 66.9943.10 55 OPM %10.245.36 -5.524.55 - PBDT2.230.45 396 2.781.55 79 PBT2.200.42 424 2.661.44 85 NP1.720.27 537 1.931.02 89

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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