Transcorp International consolidated net profit rises 113.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.31% to Rs 284.99 crore

Net profit of Transcorp International rose 113.73% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.31% to Rs 284.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 229.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.284.99229.250.680.533.281.752.981.382.181.02

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