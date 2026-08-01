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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transcorp International consolidated net profit rises 113.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Transcorp International consolidated net profit rises 113.73% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 24.31% to Rs 284.99 crore

Net profit of Transcorp International rose 113.73% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.31% to Rs 284.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 229.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales284.99229.25 24 OPM %0.680.53 -PBDT3.281.75 87 PBT2.981.38 116 NP2.181.02 114

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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