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Transcorp International consolidated net profit rises 132.74% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales decline 22.31% to Rs 195.99 crore

Net profit of Transcorp International rose 132.74% to Rs 3.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 22.31% to Rs 195.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 252.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.50% to Rs 8.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 38.07% to Rs 885.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1430.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales195.99252.28 -22 885.821430.25 -38 OPM %2.480.52 -1.090.09 - PBDT5.802.29 153 12.7313.34 -5 PBT5.491.91 187 11.3111.72 -3 NP3.911.68 133 8.3910.17 -18

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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