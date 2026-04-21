Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transformers & Rectifiers India consolidated net profit declines 5.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Transformers & Rectifiers India consolidated net profit declines 5.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 15.70% to Rs 782.67 crore

Net profit of Transformers & Rectifiers India declined 5.19% to Rs 89.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.70% to Rs 782.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 676.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.39% to Rs 264.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 214.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.24% to Rs 2508.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2019.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales782.67676.48 16 2508.802019.38 24 OPM %15.1419.40 -15.2716.22 - PBDT126.48123.28 3 392.95308.56 27 PBT119.47116.00 3 363.04281.60 29 NP89.2894.17 -5 264.39214.27 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Persistent Systems consolidated net profit rises 33.73% in the March 2026 quarter

Mahindra EPC Irrigation consolidated net profit declines 23.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Nestle India consolidated net profit rises 27.18% in the March 2026 quarter

NDL Ventures standalone net profit rises 7.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Glaxosmithkline appoints Vinay Subramanian as Commercial Head - Oncology

First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story