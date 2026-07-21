Transformers & Rectifiers India consolidated net profit declines 8.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.13% to Rs 572.34 croreNet profit of Transformers & Rectifiers India declined 8.66% to Rs 61.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 67.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.13% to Rs 572.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 529.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales572.34529.33 8 OPM %16.3116.66 -PBDT94.8598.03 -3 PBT88.0390.48 -3 NP61.5267.35 -9
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