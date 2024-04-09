Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transformers & Rectifiers India consolidated net profit rises 342.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Transformers &amp; Rectifiers India consolidated net profit rises 342.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 16.96% to Rs 512.70 crore

Net profit of Transformers & Rectifiers India rose 342.68% to Rs 39.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.96% to Rs 512.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 438.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.31% to Rs 44.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.26% to Rs 1294.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1395.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales512.70438.35 17 1294.681395.97 -7 OPM %13.977.42 -10.368.66 - PBDT62.0721.70 186 89.1381.60 9 PBT56.0414.76 280 64.4057.07 13 NP39.939.02 343 44.5040.71 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Transformers and Rectifiers hits the roof on Rs 232-cr order win

Industrials shares gain

Tarapur Transformers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Benchmarks under pressure; metal shares slip; VIX climbs 6.37%

GE T&amp;D India hits the roof on bagging Rs 370-cr order from Power Grid

US Stocks end mixed ahead of inflation data

Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Dixon Technologies, Omaxe in focus

Market may open on flat note

Deep Inds incorporates WOS in UAE

RBI Deputy Governor highlights critical role played by UCBs in providing banking services

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story