Sales rise 16.96% to Rs 512.70 croreNet profit of Transformers & Rectifiers India rose 342.68% to Rs 39.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.96% to Rs 512.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 438.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.31% to Rs 44.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.26% to Rs 1294.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1395.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
