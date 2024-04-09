Sales rise 16.96% to Rs 512.70 crore

Net profit of Transformers & Rectifiers India rose 342.68% to Rs 39.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.96% to Rs 512.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 438.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.31% to Rs 44.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.26% to Rs 1294.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1395.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

