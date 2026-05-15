TransIndia Real Estate consolidated net profit declines 69.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.79% to Rs 21.58 crore

Net profit of TransIndia Real Estate declined 69.70% to Rs 9.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.79% to Rs 21.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.79% to Rs 36.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.46% to Rs 83.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 81.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.