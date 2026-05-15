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TransIndia Real Estate consolidated net profit declines 69.70% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
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Sales rise 7.79% to Rs 21.58 crore

Net profit of TransIndia Real Estate declined 69.70% to Rs 9.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.79% to Rs 21.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.79% to Rs 36.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.46% to Rs 83.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 81.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales21.5820.02 8 83.7581.74 2 OPM %58.2517.08 -54.4843.39 - PBDT15.7011.25 40 63.9859.27 8 PBT11.396.80 68 46.5042.30 10 NP9.8632.54 -70 36.9552.63 -30

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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