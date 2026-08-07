TransIndia Real Estate consolidated net profit rises 54.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.25% to Rs 21.85 croreNet profit of TransIndia Real Estate rose 54.09% to Rs 11.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.25% to Rs 21.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales21.8520.96 4 OPM %54.8766.41 -PBDT17.5217.18 2 PBT13.1412.85 2 NP11.487.45 54
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