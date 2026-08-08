Transpek Industry consolidated net profit declines 42.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.06% to Rs 151.06 croreNet profit of Transpek Industry declined 42.68% to Rs 8.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 2.06% to Rs 151.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 154.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales151.06154.23 -2 OPM %13.3315.59 -PBDT22.6233.25 -32 PBT11.7920.93 -44 NP8.9315.58 -43
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