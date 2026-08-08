Transpek Industry consolidated net profit declines 42.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.06% to Rs 151.06 crore

Net profit of Transpek Industry declined 42.68% to Rs 8.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 2.06% to Rs 151.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 154.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.151.06154.2313.3315.5922.6233.2511.7920.938.9315.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News