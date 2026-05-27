Transpek Industry consolidated net profit declines 65.82% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.31% to Rs 148.22 crore

Net profit of Transpek Industry declined 65.82% to Rs 6.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.31% to Rs 148.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 165.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.34% to Rs 45.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.41% to Rs 621.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 649.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.