Transport Corp rises after Q4 PAT jumps 8% YoY to Rs 125 cr

Transport Corporation of India rose 1.10% to Rs 910 after the company reported an 8.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 124.5 crore on a 12.3% increase in net sales to Rs 1,323.8 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 132.4 crore, up by 4.1% from Rs 127.2 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA stood at Rs 174 crore in Q4 FY26, registering a growth of 7.4%, compared with Rs 162 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expense jumped 12.02% year on year to Rs 1,223 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense was at Rs 65.7 crore (up 6.14% YoY), while other expenses stood at Rs 54.6 crore (up 21.33% YoY) during the period under review.

Vineet Agarwal, managing director of Transport Corporation of India, said, Q4 FY2026 reflected TCIs steady execution and disciplined operations in a dynamic business environment. Our diversified portfolio, integrated multimodal capabilities and customer-led approach continued to strengthen our market position. TCI saw healthy traction across warehousing, multimodal movement, and sector-specific logistics solutions, with our 3PL, cold chain, and warehousing offerings serving customers across FMCG, consumer durables, renewables, e-commerce, and quick commerce. Momentum across rail, road and coastal shipping, supported by continued investments in warehouses, hubs, trucks, and railcar carriers, is strengthening our long-term capabilities, alongside our exploration of EV trucks to advance greener logistics.