Transport Corporation of India zoomed 13.12% to Rs 942.95 after the company announced that its board will meet on 29 September 2026 to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares.

As of 30 June 2026, the promoter and promoter group held 68.86% stake in the company.

Transport Corporation of India (TCI) is engaged in integrated multimodal logistics and supply chain solutions, including road, rail and coastal transportation; warehousing; cold chain logistics and freight management services.

The companys consolidated net profit marginally declined 0.75% to Rs 105.7 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 106.5 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 9.58% year on year to Rs 1,248.5 crore in Q1 FY27.