Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 0.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.58% to Rs 1248.50 croreNet profit of Transport Corporation of India declined 0.75% to Rs 105.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 106.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.58% to Rs 1248.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1139.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1248.501139.30 10 OPM %10.8310.62 -PBDT152.90146.60 4 PBT116.80117.80 -1 NP105.70106.50 -1
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