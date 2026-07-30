Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 0.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.58% to Rs 1248.50 crore

Net profit of Transport Corporation of India declined 0.75% to Rs 105.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 106.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.58% to Rs 1248.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1139.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1248.501139.3010.8310.62152.90146.60116.80117.80105.70106.50

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