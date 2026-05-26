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Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 8.23% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 5:33 PM IST
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Sales rise 12.30% to Rs 1323.80 crore

Net profit of Transport Corporation of India rose 8.23% to Rs 123.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.30% to Rs 1323.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1178.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.62% to Rs 456.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 412.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.46% to Rs 4916.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4491.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1323.801178.80 12 4916.804491.80 9 OPM %10.7610.32 -10.5210.27 - PBDT168.20156.40 8 627.20577.20 9 PBT132.40127.20 4 499.90459.40 9 NP123.60114.20 8 456.30412.50 11

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

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