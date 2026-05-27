Transrail Lighting consolidated net profit declines 23.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.94% to Rs 1831.45 crore

Net profit of Transrail Lighting declined 23.76% to Rs 96.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 126.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.94% to Rs 1831.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1906.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.56% to Rs 403.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 326.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.08% to Rs 6779.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5212.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.