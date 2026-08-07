Transrail Lighting consolidated net profit rises 1.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.99% to Rs 1702.45 crore

Net profit of Transrail Lighting rose 1.95% to Rs 107.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 105.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.99% to Rs 1702.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1637.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1702.451637.0611.8812.15163.50161.45144.01146.83107.88105.82

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