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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transrail Lighting consolidated net profit rises 1.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Transrail Lighting consolidated net profit rises 1.95% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
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Sales rise 3.99% to Rs 1702.45 crore

Net profit of Transrail Lighting rose 1.95% to Rs 107.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 105.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.99% to Rs 1702.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1637.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1702.451637.06 4 OPM %11.8812.15 -PBDT163.50161.45 1 PBT144.01146.83 -2 NP107.88105.82 2

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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