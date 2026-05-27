Transrail Lighting slips after Q4 PAT slides 24% YoY to Rs 97 crore

Transrail Lighting declined 5.94% to Rs 488.10 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 24.14% to Rs 96.50 crore on a 3.94% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 1,831.45 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax declined 18.81% to Rs 143.50 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 176.75 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA dropped 13% to Rs 207 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 237 crore in Q4 FY25. As of 31st March 2026, the unexecuted order book (UEOB), including L1, stood at Rs 16,361 crore, up by 12% Y-o-Y, providing strong revenue visibility for the coming years.

For FY26, the companys revenue surged 30% YoY to Rs 6,880 crore, while EBITDA increased 21% YoY to Rs 820 crore. Operating Profit Before Tax stood at Rs 584 crore, up 25% YoY, while Operating Profit After Tax rose 28% YoY to Rs 421 crore. The company reported operating cash flows of Rs 817 crore during FY26, nearly double compared to the previous year, aided by improved working capital efficiency and leverage metrics. The company said it continues to explore opportunities across Power T&D, Railways, Civil, and Pole businesses while maintaining a diversified project portfolio. The board of directors has approved a further capex plan of Rs 203 crore. The companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share (i.e., 100% of the face value of Rs 2 each) for the financial year ended 31 March 2026, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company.

Randeep Narang, MD & CEO, said, The stellar performance for FY26 reflected continued growth momentum for Transrail despite a dynamic operating environment. We have posted our highest-ever revenue, EBITDA and PAT numbers. This was supported by robust execution across key business segments and geographies resulting in industry-leading margins. Additionally, we made significant progress in strengthening our balance sheet through improved working capital efficiency, debt reduction, and robust operating cash flow generation of Rs 817 crore, nearly double the level achieved in the previous year. During the year, we have doubled our tower manufacturing capacity and commissioned a new greenfield plant at Butiburi and are in process to do the same for conductors. Backed by a healthy order book and strong bidding pipeline across businesses and geographies, Transrail remains well positioned to sustain its growth trajectory over the medium to long term.