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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transwarranty Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Transwarranty Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales decline 36.96% to Rs 2.49 crore

Net Loss of Transwarranty Finance reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 36.96% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.493.95 -37 OPM %20.886.08 -PBDT-0.06-0.72 92 PBT-0.12-0.84 86 NP-0.12-0.84 86

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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