Transworld Shipping Lines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 29.52 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.82% to Rs 132.42 crore

Net Loss of Transworld Shipping Lines reported to Rs 29.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.82% to Rs 132.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 151.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 75.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 27.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.59% to Rs 548.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 649.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.