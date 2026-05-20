Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transworld Shipping Lines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 29.52 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Transworld Shipping Lines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 29.52 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 12.82% to Rs 132.42 crore

Net Loss of Transworld Shipping Lines reported to Rs 29.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.82% to Rs 132.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 151.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 75.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 27.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.59% to Rs 548.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 649.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales132.42151.90 -13 548.31649.61 -16 OPM %1.9722.92 -7.9123.86 - PBDT-1.7229.29 PL 25.84128.91 -80 PBT-27.087.11 PL -74.2743.29 PL NP-29.52-6.10 -384 -75.0627.93 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lee & Nee Software (Exports) consolidated net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2026 quarter

MPF Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Challani Capital standalone net profit declines 82.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Ventura Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

TTL Enterprises standalone net profit declines 52.94% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story