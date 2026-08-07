Transworld Shipping Lines reports consolidated net profit of Rs 29.51 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 25.85% to Rs 102.45 crore

Net profit of Transworld Shipping Lines reported to Rs 29.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 9.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 25.85% to Rs 102.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 138.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.102.45138.17-50.8613.6950.0015.0230.41-8.2329.51-9.00

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