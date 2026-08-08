Tree House Education & Accessories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.13 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.14% to Rs 1.15 croreNet loss of Tree House Education & Accessories reported to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.14% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.151.44 -20 OPM %-220.0021.53 -PBDT-2.580.31 PL PBT-3.020.15 PL NP-2.130.16 PL
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