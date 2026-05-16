Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tree House Education & Accessories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Tree House Education & Accessories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales decline 67.02% to Rs 0.62 crore

Net Loss of Tree House Education & Accessories reported to Rs 9.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 67.02% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 17.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 44.20% to Rs 3.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.621.88 -67 3.997.15 -44 OPM %-1885.4811.70 --293.73-46.01 - PBDT-11.410.25 PL -11.95-2.37 -404 PBT-12.720.08 PL -13.72-3.04 -351 NP-9.05-0.77 -1075 -9.97-17.19 42

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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