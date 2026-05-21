Trejhara Solutions consolidated net profit rises 258.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.70% to Rs 41.87 crore

Net profit of Trejhara Solutions rose 258.14% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.70% to Rs 41.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 101.18% to Rs 8.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.89% to Rs 142.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 115.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.