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Trejhara Solutions consolidated net profit rises 258.14% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 6:17 PM IST
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Sales rise 6.70% to Rs 41.87 crore

Net profit of Trejhara Solutions rose 258.14% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.70% to Rs 41.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 101.18% to Rs 8.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.89% to Rs 142.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 115.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales41.8739.24 7 142.25115.75 23 OPM %3.375.91 -5.496.24 - PBDT4.233.09 37 15.0510.63 42 PBT3.192.06 55 11.016.63 66 NP3.080.86 258 8.534.24 101

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

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