Trejhara Solutions consolidated net profit rises 620.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 107.23% to Rs 67.64 croreNet profit of Trejhara Solutions rose 620.90% to Rs 4.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 107.23% to Rs 67.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales67.6432.64 107 OPM %9.856.46 -PBDT6.642.06 222 PBT5.411.06 410 NP4.830.67 621
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content