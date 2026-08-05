Trejhara Solutions consolidated net profit rises 620.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 107.23% to Rs 67.64 crore

Net profit of Trejhara Solutions rose 620.90% to Rs 4.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 107.23% to Rs 67.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.67.6432.649.856.466.642.065.411.064.830.67

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