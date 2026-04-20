Trent climbs as board to mull bonus issue, Q4 result on 22 April'26

Trent rallied 3.68% to Rs 4,256.90 after the company's board will meet on Wednesday, 22 April 2026 to consider a bonus issue of equity shares for shareholders.

Meanwhile, the board will declare its standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2026.

Further, the board will consider recommending a dividend on equity shares for the year ended 31st March 2026, subject to shareholders approval.

Additionally, the board will evaluate raising additional funds through the issue of equity shares through right issue or any other permissible mode.

Trent is part of the Tata Group and operates a portfolio of retail concepts. The primary customer propositions of Trent include Westside, one of India's leading chains of fashion retail stores, Zudio, a one stop destination for great fashion at great value and Star, which operates in the competitive food, grocery and daily needs segment.