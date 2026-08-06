Trent consolidated net profit rises 20.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.84% to Rs 5754.71 croreNet profit of Trent rose 20.79% to Rs 519.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 429.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.84% to Rs 5754.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4883.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5754.714883.48 18 OPM %19.4517.36 -PBDT1102.00857.62 28 PBT691.84564.69 23 NP519.01429.69 21
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