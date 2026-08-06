Trent consolidated net profit rises 20.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.84% to Rs 5754.71 crore

Net profit of Trent rose 20.79% to Rs 519.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 429.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.84% to Rs 5754.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4883.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5754.714883.4819.4517.361102.00857.62691.84564.69519.01429.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News