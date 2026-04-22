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Trent consolidated net profit rises 25.83% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 5:33 PM IST
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Sales rise 19.23% to Rs 5027.99 crore

Net profit of Trent rose 25.83% to Rs 400.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 318.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.23% to Rs 5027.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4216.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.18% to Rs 1719.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1546.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.16% to Rs 20074.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17134.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5027.994216.94 19 20074.2117134.61 17 OPM %18.1215.44 -18.3016.10 - PBDT895.46687.73 30 3623.782924.92 24 PBT518.87415.75 25 2262.592029.74 11 NP400.33318.15 26 1719.651546.72 11

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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