Trent consolidated net profit rises 25.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.23% to Rs 5027.99 crore

Net profit of Trent rose 25.83% to Rs 400.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 318.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.23% to Rs 5027.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4216.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.18% to Rs 1719.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1546.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.16% to Rs 20074.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17134.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.