Trent jumped 2.41% to Rs 3179.70 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 25.84% to Rs 531.77 crore compard with Rs 422.59 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations grew 18.51% YoY to Rs 5,666.30 crore, while profit before tax (PBT) rose 26.41% YoY to Rs 701.82 crore in Q1 FY27.

Operating EBITDA increased 36% YoY to Rs 847 crore, driven by healthy operating leverage. The company's operating EBIT margin improved to 12.9% in Q1 FY27 from 11.5% in the year-ago quarter, while the gross margin profile of its Westside and Zudio brands remained stable.

Emerging categories, including beauty & personal care, innerwear and footwear, contributed more than 21% of revenue during the quarter. The company also said Westside's online business, together with its offering on the Tata Neu platform, continued to gain traction, with online sales accounting for over 6% of Westside's revenue.

During the quarter, Trent expanded its fashion retail footprint by opening 1 Westside and 22 Zudio stores, including 1 outlet in the UAE, while consolidating 3 Zudio stores and entering 9 new cities. As of 30 June 2026, the company operated 301 Westside stores, 982 Zudio stores (including 7 stores in the UAE) and 29 stores under other lifestyle concepts, taking its total fashion portfolio to more than 1,300 large-box fashion stores across 330 cities, with a retail footprint exceeding 18 million sq. ft. On a consolidated basis, net profit rose 21.98% YoY to Rs 518.07 crore, while revenue from operations increased 17.84% YoY to Rs 5,754.71 crore. Consolidated operating EBITDA climbed 33% YoY to Rs 848 crore.

The Star food and grocery business continued to witness encouraging consumer traction despite an increasingly competitive environment. The company added five new Star stores during the quarter, taking the network to 86 stores across 12 cities. Management said the growing contribution of private labels continues to improve the business's store-level economics. Noel N Tata, Chairman, Trent, said, The business delivered encouraging performance during the quarter notwithstanding continuing macroeconomic volatility and geopolitical events. Our brands continue to represent only a small share of the overall addressable market, providing significant headroom for growth across geographies and customer segments. While external market conditions may influence demand patterns from time to time, our performance is fundamentally anchored in our ability to offer relevant and aspirational products, remain attuned to evolving customer preferences, and respond with agility. We believe this context positions the business well to continue to grow and deliver significant value to its stakeholders.

In our Star business, we continue to apply Trents playbook and the contribution of our own brands and products is now over 73% of revenues. Stars operational performance trends reinforce our conviction in the business model and its growth potential. As we look ahead, we will continue to invest in expanding our footprint, with a focus on building scale and strengthening our position across select markets. Trent is part of the Tata Group and operates a portfolio of retail concepts. The primary customer propositions of Trent include Westside, one of India's leading chains of fashion retail stores, Zudio, a one stop destination for great fashion at great value and Star, which operates in the competitive food, grocery and daily needs segment.