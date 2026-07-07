Premier Explosives Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Avalon Technologies Ltd and Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 July 2026.

Premier Explosives Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Avalon Technologies Ltd and Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 July 2026.

Trent Ltd lost 11.80% to Rs 2948.8 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Premier Explosives Ltd tumbled 6.99% to Rs 698.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 87142 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67958 shares in the past one month. Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd crashed 6.52% to Rs 356.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.45 lakh shares in the past one month. Avalon Technologies Ltd corrected 5.89% to Rs 1634. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26994 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17683 shares in the past one month.