TRF consolidated net profit declines 46.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.14% to Rs 26.03 crore

Net profit of TRF declined 46.44% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.14% to Rs 26.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.26.0323.425.1513.662.674.171.883.511.883.51

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