TRF consolidated net profit declines 46.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.14% to Rs 26.03 croreNet profit of TRF declined 46.44% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.14% to Rs 26.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales26.0323.42 11 OPM %5.1513.66 -PBDT2.674.17 -36 PBT1.883.51 -46 NP1.883.51 -46
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