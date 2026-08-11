Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsPremature Policy SurrenderArdee Industries IPOQ1 Results TodaySiemens Q1 resultsShiprocket IPOClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri consolidated net profit rises 50.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri consolidated net profit rises 50.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 5:55 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 34.77% to Rs 840.94 crore

Net profit of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri rose 50.76% to Rs 33.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.77% to Rs 840.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 623.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales840.94623.98 35 OPM %8.608.52 -PBDT55.2137.21 48 PBT46.6429.79 57 NP33.9222.50 51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oriental Rail Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 83.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Milestone Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Rubfila International consolidated net profit declines 13.30% in the June 2026 quarter

IFCI consolidated net profit declines 16.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company consolidated net profit rises 5.49% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

Next Story