Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri consolidated net profit rises 50.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.77% to Rs 840.94 croreNet profit of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri rose 50.76% to Rs 33.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.77% to Rs 840.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 623.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales840.94623.98 35 OPM %8.608.52 -PBDT55.2137.21 48 PBT46.6429.79 57 NP33.9222.50 51
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