Shilchar Technologies Ltd, HLE Glascoat Ltd, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd and Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 August 2026.

Shilchar Technologies Ltd, HLE Glascoat Ltd, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd and Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 August 2026.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd crashed 16.69% to Rs 234.6 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shilchar Technologies Ltd tumbled 14.63% to Rs 3910. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 36089 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1600 shares in the past one month. HLE Glascoat Ltd lost 12.84% to Rs 331. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29562 shares in the past one month. Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd shed 12.66% to Rs 109.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30208 shares in the past one month.