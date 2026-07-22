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Trident consolidated net profit rises 12.95% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 4.68% to Rs 1786.83 crore

Net profit of Trident rose 12.95% to Rs 158.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 139.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.68% to Rs 1786.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1706.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1786.831706.89 5 OPM %16.7817.10 -PBDT286.44280.53 2 PBT216.25187.74 15 NP158.09139.96 13

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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