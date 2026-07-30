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Trident Lifeline consolidated net profit rises 64.38% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales rise 42.82% to Rs 33.72 crore

Net profit of Trident Lifeline rose 64.38% to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 42.82% to Rs 33.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales33.7223.61 43 OPM %25.2721.90 -PBDT8.235.39 53 PBT6.613.93 68 NP5.033.06 64

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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