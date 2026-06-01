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Trident Texofab reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:07 AM IST
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Sales decline 12.14% to Rs 33.57 crore

Net loss of Trident Texofab reported to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.14% to Rs 33.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 72.11% to Rs 0.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.31% to Rs 118.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 122.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales33.5738.21 -12 118.02122.06 -3 OPM %-3.223.53 -4.334.49 - PBDT-0.920.84 PL 4.024.23 -5 PBT-1.300.43 PL 2.412.58 -7 NP-2.010.51 PL 0.702.51 -72

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:07 AM IST

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