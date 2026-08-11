Trident Texofab standalone net profit declines 49.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.91% to Rs 26.14 crore

Net profit of Trident Texofab declined 49.02% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 6.91% to Rs 26.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.26.1428.085.437.371.061.780.681.370.521.02

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