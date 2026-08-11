Trident Texofab standalone net profit declines 49.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.91% to Rs 26.14 croreNet profit of Trident Texofab declined 49.02% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 6.91% to Rs 26.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales26.1428.08 -7 OPM %5.437.37 -PBDT1.061.78 -40 PBT0.681.37 -50 NP0.521.02 -49
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