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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trident Texofab standalone net profit declines 49.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Trident Texofab standalone net profit declines 49.02% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:23 AM IST
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Sales decline 6.91% to Rs 26.14 crore

Net profit of Trident Texofab declined 49.02% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 6.91% to Rs 26.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales26.1428.08 -7 OPM %5.437.37 -PBDT1.061.78 -40 PBT0.681.37 -50 NP0.521.02 -49

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

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