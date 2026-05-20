Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tridev InfraEstates reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Tridev InfraEstates reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 6:06 PM IST
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Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net loss of Tridev InfraEstates reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.43% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.030.04 -25 0.170.14 21 OPM %-433.33-250.00 --70.59-78.57 - PBDT-0.020.04 PL 00.03 -100 PBT-0.020.04 PL 00.03 -100 NP-0.020.01 PL 00 0

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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