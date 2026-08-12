Tridev InfraEstates reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of Tridev InfraEstates remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.030.02000.010.010.010.010.010.01

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