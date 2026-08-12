Tridev InfraEstates reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.03 croreNet profit of Tridev InfraEstates remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.030.02 50 OPM %00 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0
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