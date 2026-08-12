Trigyn Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.49 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.59% to Rs 252.76 croreNet profit of Trigyn Technologies reported to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.59% to Rs 252.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 224.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales252.76224.50 13 OPM %1.37-1.03 -PBDT6.871.58 335 PBT6.120.81 656 NP3.49-4.61 LP
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