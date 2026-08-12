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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trigyn Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.49 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Trigyn Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.49 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:28 AM IST
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Sales rise 12.59% to Rs 252.76 crore

Net profit of Trigyn Technologies reported to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.59% to Rs 252.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 224.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales252.76224.50 13 OPM %1.37-1.03 -PBDT6.871.58 335 PBT6.120.81 656 NP3.49-4.61 LP

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:28 AM IST

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