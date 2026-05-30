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Trinity League India consolidated net profit declines 61.90% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:46 AM IST
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Sales decline 30.77% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Trinity League India declined 61.90% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 30.77% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.180.26 -31 0.180.27 -33 OPM %061.54 --166.67-166.67 - PBDT0.080.23 -65 -0.12-0.24 50 PBT0.070.22 -68 -0.16-0.30 47 NP0.080.21 -62 -0.16-0.31 48

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

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