Trio Mercantile & Trading standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 102.38% to Rs 0.85 croreNet profit of Trio Mercantile & Trading declined 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 102.38% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.850.42 102 OPM %-16.47-16.67 -PBDT0.060.11 -45 PBT0.060.11 -45 NP0.060.08 -25
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