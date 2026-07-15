Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trio Mercantile & Trading standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Trio Mercantile & Trading standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 102.38% to Rs 0.85 crore

Net profit of Trio Mercantile & Trading declined 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 102.38% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.850.42 102 OPM %-16.47-16.67 -PBDT0.060.11 -45 PBT0.060.11 -45 NP0.060.08 -25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Elxsi standalone net profit rises 18.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Sanathnagar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries consolidated net profit rises 0.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Jindal Saw consolidated net profit declines 75.43% in the June 2026 quarter

GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening for key indices; China's economy expands by 4.3% in Q2

First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story