Trishakti Industries consolidated net profit rises 382.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 252.45% to Rs 14.38 crore

Net profit of Trishakti Industries rose 382.02% to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 252.45% to Rs 14.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.14.384.0858.7665.699.031.935.371.194.290.89

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