Trishakti Industries consolidated net profit rises 382.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 252.45% to Rs 14.38 croreNet profit of Trishakti Industries rose 382.02% to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 252.45% to Rs 14.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.384.08 252 OPM %58.7665.69 -PBDT9.031.93 368 PBT5.371.19 351 NP4.290.89 382
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content