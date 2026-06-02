Trishakti Industries plans foray into EV machinery segment in Q2 FY27

Trishakti Industries announced its planned entry into the EV Machinery segment during Q2 FY27 as part of its ongoing fleet diversification and growth strategy.

The proposed expansion is intended to complement the Company's existing portfolio of infrastructure and industrial equipment and position Trishakti to capitalize on emerging opportunities arising from the increasing adoption of sustainable technologies across India's industrial and infrastructure sectors. The initiative aligns with the Company's broader objective of building a diversified equipment platform capable of serving evolving customer requirements across multiple industries.

Over the past year, the Company has undertaken significant fleet expansion to strengthen its presence within the equipment rental industry. The addition of EV machinery represents the next phase of this growth journey, enabling Trishakti to broaden its service offerings and participate in a rapidly evolving segment of the market.