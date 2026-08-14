Triton Valves consolidated net profit rises 535.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.50% to Rs 186.60 crore

Net profit of Triton Valves rose 535.71% to Rs 9.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.50% to Rs 186.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 134.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.186.60134.736.546.299.165.356.152.349.791.54

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