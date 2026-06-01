Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Triton Valves consolidated net profit rises 634.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Triton Valves consolidated net profit rises 634.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:24 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 11.90% to Rs 159.33 crore

Net profit of Triton Valves rose 634.69% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.90% to Rs 159.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 142.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 89.65% to Rs 9.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.44% to Rs 578.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 488.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales159.33142.39 12 578.42488.37 18 OPM %7.245.65 -6.956.38 - PBDT8.104.18 94 27.3719.71 39 PBT4.741.09 335 15.227.73 97 NP3.600.49 635 9.715.12 90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Madhav Marbles and Granites consolidated net profit rises 7350.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Saraswati Saree Depot standalone net profit declines 52.49% in the March 2026 quarter

Indo US Bio-Tech standalone net profit declines 46.47% in the March 2026 quarter

U. H. Zaveri reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

D P Wires standalone net profit rises 132.43% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story